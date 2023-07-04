Retooling Lakers lose guards Lonnie Walker IV, Malik Beasley to Nets, Bucks

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME. Former Los Angeles Lakers guards Malik Beasley (#5) and Lonnie Walker IV in-game

NBA free agency continues to roll as former LA Lakers guards Lonnie Walker IV and Malik Beasley find new homes with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to a one-year deal with guard Lonnie Walker IV, according to multiple reports on Sunday (Monday, July 3, Manila time).

Walker averaged 11.7 points in 56 games (32 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range in his lone season with the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a one-year deal with guard Malik Beasley, The Athletic and ESPN reported Monday (Tuesday, July 4, Manila time). The deal is worth $2.7 million, according to ESPN.

Beasley became a free agent when the Lakers declined a $16.5 million option for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old Beasley averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 81 games (27 starts) last season, splitting time with the Utah Jazz (55 games) and Lakers (26). Los Angeles acquired him from the Jazz at the trade deadline.

Beasley has career averages of 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 417 games (114 starts) over seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2016-20), Minnesota Timberwolves (2020-22), Jazz and Lakers.

Beasley’s best season came with the Timberwolves in 2019-20, when he averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebonds per game.

Walker, meanwhile, spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged a career-high 12.1 points during the 2021-22 season.

Overall, Walker has averages of 9.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 264 games (88 starts) since being a first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Miami.

The Lakers have since shifted their focus in free agency, signing big man Jaxson Hayes, forwards Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, and former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent. – Rappler.com