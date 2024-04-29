Thunder’s Mark Daigneault tabbed NBA Coach of the Year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MENTOR. Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks to forward Jalen Williams (8) during a break in play against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter at Paycom Center.

Mark Daigneault wins NBA Coach of the Year as he guides the youthful Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Sunday, April 28 (Monday, April 29, Manila time).

Daigneault, 39, guided the Thunder to the Western Conference’s best record and top playoff seed with a 57-25 mark. He did that despite coaching the league’s youngest roster coming into the season.

This season, the Thunder became the youngest No. 1 seed since 1970-71 (the first season the league had Eastern and Western conferences), while boasting a top five offensive rating and top five defensive rating.

The Thunder made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and enjoyed a 17-win improvement over 2023.

Daigneault finished runner-up for the award last season after guiding the Thunder to a 40-42 record – a 16-win improvement over the previous season – and a play-in victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Daigneault, who is in his fourth season as coach, signed a multi-year contract extension last summer.

Daigneault owns a 143-175 record with the Thunder since being named the team’s head coach in November 2020. He has a 3-0 record in the playoffs, with all three wins coming against the Pelicans this season. – Rappler.com