Patrick Beverley reveals own trade; Knicks, Thunder make big additions

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Patrick Beverley announces he’s heading to the Milwaukee Bucks as the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder make the biggest splashes on NBA trade deadline day

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley announced his own trade to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, February 8, as part of the wildness that occurs before the trade deadline.

“BREAKING: @patbev21 to the Milwaukee Bucks,” Beverley tweeted on social media.

Beverley also announced his own trade while live-recording an episode of his podcast even as his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, had not yet confirmed the deal.

Later Thursday night, the 76ers confirmed that they dealt Beverley to the Bucks for guard Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round draft choice.

Beverley is known as one of the NBA’s top defenders, and the Bucks were in short supply of those. Milwaukee allows 119.8 points per game and last month fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 start, replacing him with Doc Rivers.

The 35-year-old Beverley is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 47 games (five starts) this season. The 12-year-veteran is shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range.

Milwaukee will be the seventh NBA team for Beverley, who owns career averages of 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 640 games (510 starts) with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and 76ers.

Payne will join his sixth NBA team. This was his first season with Milwaukee and he was averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 assists in 47 games (two starts).

The 29-year-old Payne has career averages of 7.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 374 games (58 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Bucks.

Knicks acquire Bogdanovic, Burks

Aside from the Bucks, the ascending New York Knicks and Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder made the biggest splashes of NBA trade deadline day on Thursday.

The Knicks acquired forward Bojan Bogdanovic and guard Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons, dealing away guards Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono as well as two future second-round draft picks.

Bogdanovic, 34, will provide shooting to a team that has risen into the top four spots of the Eastern Conference standings.

Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points per game and making 41.5% of his three-point attempts.

Burks, 32, posted 12.6 points, 2.6 boards, and 1.6 assists in 43 games off the bench for Detroit. He played for the Knicks for two seasons (2020-2022), averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for them.

The Knicks have to hope this trade will work as well as their last.

They were 17-15 when OG Anunoby made his team debut January 1 after being acquired from Toronto; the Knicks have gone 16-3 since, including 12-2 with Anunoby in the lineup.

But the team announced later Thursday that Anunoby had a procedure to remove a loose bone fragment from his elbow and will miss at least three weeks.

Thunder tap Hayward

The Thunder, who entered Thursday tied atop the Western table with Minnesota and Denver, brought in veteran forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports.

The Hornets will receive guard Tre Mann, forward Davis Bertans, point guard Vasilije Micic, and unspecified draft compensation.

Hayward, 33, is battling a left calf injury and has not played since Deember. 26. He was averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 25 starts before being sidelined.

The ninth overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward has career averages of 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 809 games (646 starts).

Other trades

The Indiana Pacers sent shooting guard Buddy Hield to the 76ers and acquired forward Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal.

The Sixers dealt guard Furkan Korkmaz, second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2029 and cash considerations to the Pacers. They also dealt forward Marcus Morris Sr., a 2029 second-round previously owned by the Los Angeles Clippers and cash considerations to San Antonio.

In 52 games (28 starts) this season for the Pacers, Hield recorded 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.8 steals per game – all below his career averages.

McDermott, 32, came off the bench in 46 games for San Antonio this season. He is averaging 6.0 points and shooting 43.9% from three-point range.

The Toronto Raptors acquired forward/center Kelly Olynyk in a multi-player deal with the Utah Jazz.

Along with Olynyk, the Jazz sent shooting guard Ochai Agbaji to Toronto in exchange for point guard Kira Lewis, forward Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick.

The Raptors also acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dennis Schroder and forward Thaddeus Young. The Raptors immediately waived Dinwiddie, who started 48 games for Brooklyn this season.

Schroder was in his first season with Toronto. He averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 51 games (33 starts) with the Raptors.

Philadelphia also sent reserve guard Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a second-round pick, ESPN reported.

Springer, 21, averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 32 games (one start) for the 76ers this season.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward/center PJ Washington from the Hornets for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick, per reports.

The Mavericks doubled its frontcourt focus by reportedly landing Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford in exchange for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round draft pick via Oklahoma City.

Milwaukee traded veteran forward Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings for cash considerations, according to multiple reports.

It was expected that Sacramento would waive the 7-foot-1 Lopez to allow him to become a free agent.

The Phoenix Suns acquired forward Royce O’Neale from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Memphis Grizzlies, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Memphis was sending forward David Roddy to the Suns in exchange for a pick swap as part of the deal, per the report.

Meanwhile, Phoenix will get three second-round picks from the Nets. The Suns are shipping out Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin and Chimezie Metu, too, and forward Yuta Watanabe was expected to be routed from Phoenix to the Grizzlies. – Rappler.com