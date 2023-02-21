Scrappy vet Patrick Beverley signs with hometown Bulls after Lakers stint

PITBULL PLAYER. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) gives a hug to Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tryonn Lue at the start of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former LA Lakers guard Patrick Beverley takes his antics and defensive hustle to his hometown Chicago Bulls after finalizing an Orlando Magic buyout

Free agent guard Patrick Beverley, a Chicago native, will sign with his hometown Bulls, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday (Tuesday, February 21, Manila time).

The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot for Beverley, per the reports.

Beverley has a reputation as one of the NBA’s toughest defenders, earning NBA All-Defensive Team honors three times (first team in 2017, second team in 2014 and 2020).

The 34-year-old joined the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the season, but on February 9 he was shipped in a four-team trade to the Orlando Magic, who then agreed to a contract buyout.

In 45 games (all starts) for the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points per game, his lowest average since his first NBA season in 2012-2013. He added 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

Beverley has career averages of 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 571 games (483 starts) for the Houston Rockets (2012-2017), Los Angeles Clippers (2017-2021), Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2022), and Lakers.

The Bulls are a lackluster 26-33, 11th place in the Eastern Conference and fighting to make the play-in tournament. They decided not to sell at the NBA trade deadline this month, keeping star players Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. – Rappler.com