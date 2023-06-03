Suns to hire Frank Vogel as head coach – reports

NEW TEAM. Frank Vogel returns to the NBA sidelines.

The Phoenix Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as their next head coach, multiple outlets reported Friday, June 2 (Saturday, June 3, Manila time).

The two sides are finalizing a five-year deal worth $31 million, The Athletic reported.

The Suns fired coach Monty Williams after the team fell to the Denver Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Vogel will inherit a championship-level roster that features stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, among others.

Williams, who surprisingly got fired a season after winning NBA Coach of the Year, had reportedly agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Vogel, who turns 50 on June 21, guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA championship in 2019-2020. He was fired by the Lakers following the 2021-2022 season after missing the playoffs with a 33-49 record.

Vogel has a 431-389 mark after stays with the Indiana Pacers (2010-2011 to 2015-2016), Orlando Magic (2016-2017 to 2017-2018), and the Lakers (2019-2020 to 2021-2022). – Rappler.com