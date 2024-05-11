Home-court hero: Pacers nip Knicks on Andrew Nembhard’s late trey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLUTCH. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard celebrates his game-clinching three-point basket in Game 3 against the Knicks.

The Pacers lean on the clutch showing of Andrew Nembhard to overcome the big games of Knicks star Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo

Andrew Nembhard made a tiebreaking three-pointer with 17.8 seconds remaining to fuel the Indiana Pacers to a 111-106 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series in Indianapolis on Friday, May 10 (Saturday, May 11, Manila time).

The Knicks still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Sunday afternoon, May 12, in Indianapolis.

New York’s Jalen Brunson sank a three-pointer to forge a 106-106 tie before Nembhard drained a step-back triple from well behind the arc as the shot clock wound down. Nembhard was 1-for-7 from the floor prior to that basket.

“When I got the ball, I didn’t realize what the time was (on the shot clock),” Nembhard said. “[Tyrese Haliburton] said something and there was like two seconds on the clock, so I knew I just had to get something off. I just tried to create a little bit of space and put it up.”

Brunson’s subsequent bid to tie the contest fell short and Aaron Nesmith made a pair of free throws to seal the victory for the sixth-seeded Pacers, who overcame a 35-point performance from Donte DiVincenzo to win their ninth straight game at home.

Haliburton scored 35 points on 14-of 26 shooting from the floor. He also had 7 assists.

Pascal Siakam put up 26 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner added 21 points and 10 rebounds, including 6 on the offensive end.

“Proud of the way our guys hung in, kept fighting, stayed the course, kept their emotions in check,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “But it’s only one game. We’re gonna have to circle the wagons very quickly and get ready for Sunday afternoon.”

JALEN BRUNSON TIES THE GAME 🔥



ANDREW NEMBHARD GIVES INDY THE LEAD 🔥



Knicks ball. 16 seconds remaining on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/iKRwDnnfCQ — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

DiVincenzo made seven three-pointers and Brunson overcame a sluggish start to score 26 points despite being listed as questionable prior to the game due to a sore right foot.

Alec Burks added 14 points off the bench and Josh Hart recorded 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks.

“If I’m out there, I’m playing,” Brunson said. “There’s no excuse whether I’m hurting or not. If I’m hurting, I’ll come out.”

Miles McBride drained a triple to stake New York to a 98-89 lead before Haliburton scored seven straight points as part of a 13-3 Indiana run.

Siakam converted a three-point play and three free throws to give the Pacers a 102-101 advantage with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“From my vantage point, I thought those calls could’ve gone our way but I’m not gonna comment until I look at the film,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said when asked about the officiating.

“We’ve just got to find a way to win, that’s the bottom line.”

In the third quarter, Haliburton sank a three-pointer and Siakam did the same before adding a mid-range jumper to give the Pacers a 77-66 lead. New York halted the momentum with a 24-6 run, highlighted by a pair of treys and a three-point play from DiVincenzo.

Hart went coast to coast for a layup to cap a 10-0 run by the Knicks.

Earlier on Friday, Carlisle was fined $35,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league following Game 2.

"Just not worrying about the past and focusing on being in the moment."



Andrew Nembhard's mindset leading up to his game-winner 💪#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/14grwvkzZT — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

– Rappler.com