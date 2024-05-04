Young Magic deny Mitchell’s 50-bomb, force playoffs Game 7

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOCKDOWN. Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combine for 51 points as the Orlando Magic stifle the Cleveland Cavaliers on the way to a playoffs do-or-die Game 7 despite Donovan Mitchell's 50-point eruption

Paolo Banchero scored 27 points and Franz Wagner added 26 as the host Orlando Magic forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference first-round series with a 103-96 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday (Saturday, May 4, Manila time).

Jalen Suggs sank six 3-pointers to highlight his 22-point performance for the fifth-seeded Magic, who overcame 50 points by Donovan Mitchell to even the best-of-seven series at three wins apiece. Orlando forced its first Game 7 since the 2009 playoffs.

The Magic will visit Cleveland on Sunday afternoon for Game 7 in a series that has featured the home team winning the first six games. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to the conference semifinals to square off against the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

“This is the moment that you play for,” Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said about Game 7. “It’s why you do it. You do it for these moments. So being on the road, Game 7, the ability to come together to continue to grow in each game. I think that what this group is looking forward to.”

Mitchell made 22 of 36 shots from the floor and fellow guard Darius Garland added 21 points for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers.

Despite missing a chance to advance in Game 6, Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff exuded confidence heading into Sunday’s win-or-go-home matchup.

“Our guys will be ready for the moment,” Bickerstaff said. “Our guys have been really good at home. We don’t expect that to change.”

Mitchell scored all 18 of his team’s fourth-quarter points, highlighted by a 3-pointer to forge an 89-89 tie with 4:01 to play. Banchero made a 3-pointer and a layup and Cole Anthony answered Mitchell’s short jumper with a tip-in with 1:57 left to boost Orlando’s lead to 96-91.

Mitchell scored from the interior and sank a 3-pointer to pull Cleveland within four at 100-96 with 20.6 seconds left. Suggs made a free throw to extend the Magic’s advantage and Evan Mobley failed to convert at the other end to effectively end the game.

“Everybody kept their head up; everybody was talking in every huddle,” Banchero told Bally Sports Florida. “Gotta give credit to the whole team. It was such a special night. And we want to do it again.”

Suggs converted a four-point play to stake Orlando to a 53-46 lead with 34.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Mitchell answered by scoring the final three points of the first half and nine of the first 13 for his team in the third quarter to give Cleveland a 62-55 advantage.

The Magic closed within one at 74-73 before Mitchell made a driving layup and a short jumper to end the third quarter. – Rappler.com