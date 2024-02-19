Lillard earns MVP honors as East shatters record in All-Star Game blowout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP. Eastern Conference guard Damian Lillard (0) of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball over Western Conference guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Damian Lillard drains 11 three-pointers – including a pair from the half-court line – as the Eastern Conference drop an All-Star Game record 211 points in their demolition of the Western Conference

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard scored 39 points and drained 11 three-pointers to lead the Eastern Conference to a record-setting 211-186 win over the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Sunday, February 18 (Monday, February 19, Manila time).

Lillard, 33, was named NBA All-Star Game MVP for the first time for his performance.

The Eastern Conference shattered the record for most points by a team in an All-Star Game. The previous mark was 196 points, which late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and the Western Conference notched during the 2016 All-Star Game.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown added 36 points on 15-for-23 shooting for the Eastern Conference in the win. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting to delight fans who watched him play on his home court.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves led the Western Conference with 50 points on 23-for-35 shooting. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including a 7-for-10 mark from long distance.

The contest was dominated by three-pointers and dunks, as neither side devoted much energy or attention to defense.

The Eastern Conference shot 56.8% (83-for-146) from the field and 43.3% (42-for-97) from three-point range. The Western Conference shot 55.9% (80-for-143) overall and 35.2% (25-for-71) from beyond the arc.

LeBron James made history by playing in his 20th All-Star Game. The 39-year-old surpassed fellow Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who earned 19 selections.

The career milestone did not equate to a memorable performance on the court for James. He finished with 8 points on 4-for-10 shooting and he missed all three of his three-point attempts.

The Eastern Conference led 104-89 at the half. Lillard had 22 points before the break, including a half-dozen three-pointers, to help his team grab a 15-point lead.

Lillard maintained his hot hand in the second half. He drained a spot-up shot from halfcourt during the third quarter to make it 132-105. After the shot swished through the basket, Lillard extended his arms into a full wingspan and walked back toward the defensive end.

The Eastern Conference scored at least 50 points in all four quarters.

The Western Conference scored 47 points in the first quarter, 42 in the second, 47 in the third, and 50 in the fourth. – Rappler.com