Up-and-comers take spotlight as Team Jalen rules NBA Rising Stars event

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CELEBRATE. Team Jalen forward Jeremy Sochan (10) of the San Antonio Spurs and center Dereck Lively II (2) of the Dallas Mavericks pour water onto guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) of the Indiana Pacers after winning the Rising Stars final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin, and Derek Lively II show the way as Team Jalen beats out Team Detlef, Team Tamika, and Team Pau for the Rising Stars crown during the NBA All-Star weekend

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams hit the game-winning shot, lifting Team Jalen over Team Detlef, 26-13, in the Rising Stars event final at NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis on Friday, February 16 (Saturday, February 17, Manila time).

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named MVP after scoring 22 points in two games, including 18 in Team Jalen’s 40-35 win over Team Tamika in the semifinals.

In the final, Dallas Mavericks center Derek Lively II led a balanced attack for Team Jalen with 6 points, while Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins each chipped in 5 points.

Pacers forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 8 points for Team Detlef in the final.

Hawkins and Lively combined for 15 points off the bench in Team Jalen’s win over Team Tamika.

Team Detlef took down Team Pau in its opener 41-36 as G League guard Mac McClung, the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk champion, scored a game-high 12 points for the winning side.

G League guard Alondes Williams chipped in 11 for Team Detlef, while San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama led Team Pau with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots. – Rappler.com