Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert fined $100,000 for money gesture

MONEY. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after fouling out during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The NBA says the fine takes into account Rudy Gobert's 'past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating'

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 by the NBA on Sunday, March 10, for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official and publicly criticizing the officiating.

Per the NBA, the fine “takes into account Gobert’s past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating.”

Gobert was called for his sixth foul during the waning moments of regulation in Minnesota’s 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

After unsuccessfully pleading his case, Gobert made the “money gesture” in which he rubbed his fingers together, implying the officials were on the take – resulting in a technical foul.

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” Gobert told reporters after the game. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

Gobert, 31, acknowledged after the game that he should have kept his composure.

“My reaction, which I think is truth – it’s what I truly believe – even if it’s the truth, it wasn’t the time for me to react that way,” Gobert said.

“I should have not done that. I cost my team the game, and obviously, they couldn’t wait to give me a tech. That was bad. That was an immature reaction.” – Rappler.com