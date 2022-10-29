Spurs shock NBA, waive teenage lottery pick Joshua Primo

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center

In a shocking development, the San Antonio Spurs waive their 2021 12th overall pick, 19-year-old Joshua Primo, who later states he is stepping away to 'deal with previous trauma' and 'focus on mental health more fully'

The San Antonio Spurs waived guard Joshua Primo in an unexpected move on Friday night (Saturday, October 29, Manila time).

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a news release.

Primo later released his own statement, saying he would be “seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

Primo, 19, was the 12th overall selection by in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Alabama.

Earlier this month, San Antonio exercised a third-year team option on Primo’s rookie contract that would have kept him on the team through 2023-2024.

Primo played in four games this season and averaged 7.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds. Before being waived, he was on the team’s injury report, listed as having left glute soreness.

As a rookie in 2021-22, Primo played 50 games, including 16 starts. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. – Rappler.com