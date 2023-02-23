NBA star Carmelo Anthony spotted in Manila

NBA star Carmelo Anthony is set to be named as the latest global ambassador of the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — NBA star Carmelo Anthony was seen around Manila on Thursday, February 23, visiting and taking snaps at Luneta Park in Ermita and also eating at Filipino heritage restaurant Barbara’s in Intramuros.

There have also been social media buzz on Thursday night, showing the NBA 75 Greatest Players member arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The National Parks Development Committee’s Facebook page posted photos of Anthony at the Rizal Monument, while Barbara’s also shared snaps of the former LA Lakers player along with members of his entourage.

Anthony will be named as the third global ambassador of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

The 10-time NBA All-Star will join Pau Gasol, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalist, and Argentine legend Luis Scola as the tournament’s global ambassadors.

Anthony is scheduled to be introduced by the Samahang Baskebol ng Pilipinas on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

– Rappler.com