Zion Williamson hurt again, suffers hip contusion

HURT. Pelicans star Zion Williamson goes down with a hip contusion.

Zion Williamson hits the floor hard after getting his dunk attempt blocked by Jordan Clarkson during the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz

MANILA, Philippines – The injury bug has bitten Zion Williamson again.

Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion following a scary fall during the New Orleans Pelicans’ 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday, October 23 (Monday, October 24, Manila time).

The hulking forward left the game midway through the 4th quarter as he hit the floor hard after getting his dunk attempt blocked by Jordan Clarkson.

Jordan Clarkson DENIED Zion Williamson 🚫pic.twitter.com/grkeVuTBwe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2022

Despite his abrupt exit, Williamson still finished with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks, although the Pelicans missed his presence in overtime as they lost for the first time in their first three games.

It is still uncertain whether Williamson will miss games, but the injury proves to be a blow to a promising season start by the 22-year-old.

Through three games, Williamson averages 22 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2 steals.

Much is expected from the former No. 1 overall pick this year after he missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury.

In his first three seasons with the Pelicans, he played in just 85 games due to a variety of injuries. – Rappler.com