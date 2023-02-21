Emman Galman, Nathan Victoria commit to CSB Blazers

GOING NEXT DOOR. Emman Galman during his time with the La Salle Green Archers men's basketball team

The CSB Blazers continue to beef up their potential title-contending lineups with the addition of former La Salle guard Emman Galman and ex-San Beda HS player Nathan Victoria

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers added more recruits to their talent pool by securing the commitments of Emman Galman and Nathan Victoria, head coach Charles Tiu confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, February 21.

The 20-year-old Galman, a former La Salle Green Archer, will sit out 2023 and begin his four years of playing eligibility in NCAA Season 100.

The 19-year-old Victoria, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is eligible in Season 99 and for five playing years.

“Galman is a scoring guard. I like scorers, and he could definitely help us. Of course, it will be an adjustment period for him, but hopefully he will fit well,” Tiu said of the broad-shouldered 6-foot-2 wing, who suited up for La Salle in UAAP Season 84 but was designated as a reserve in Season 85.

Galman has the potential to play a key role for CSB along with Nathan, the son of former PBA champion Boybits Victoria.

The younger Victoria played in San Beda high school before choosing to go with CSB, which made it all the way to Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 finals before falling short to eventual three-peat champion Letran.

“Victoria is a big point guard,” Tiu said. “He’s a good kid with good attitude and long arms.”

Both new recruits will begin practicing with the Blazers consistently in the last week of February, but have been active with workouts and tune-up games over the past few months through Phenom Championship Clinic, a local youth player developmental organization.

It was in those games where Victoria displayed an ability to hit outside shots, run an offense, and create extra possessions via hustle plays, while Galman stayed in game shape.

CSB also secured the transfers of Allen Liwag from EAC and Jhomel Ancheta from CEU, as first reported by Tiebreaker Times.

On the potential transfer of now-former San Beda players Justine Sanchez and Tony Ynot, Tiu clarified that he hasn’t spoken with either player.

Other sources said that both Sanchez and Ynot plan to talk to CSB and the University of Sto. Tomas.

It’s worth noting that the duo is interested to play in the MPBL, likely for former Red Cubs mentor Manu Inigo, who is now the head coach of Iloilo United Royals-Cocolife.

Inigo has also been linked by sources to potentially join returning head coach Pido Jarencio’s program with UST, although no official move has been finalized.

UAAP players are not allowed to remain eligible while simultaneously playing in the MPBL, but NCAA players can do so granted they receive a Special Guest License with a certificate of approval from their respective school and the NCAA.

When asked if CSB grants their players to follow such a path, Tiu said: “We would grant a license, but we haven’t had a player do that yet. It all depends, I guess, on which team, if we trust the coach, and the program.” – Rappler.com