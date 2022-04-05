NCAA
NCAA basketball

Remy Martin clutch as Kansas turns back North Carolina for US NCAA title

Delfin Dioquino
CHAMPION. Remy Martin ends his colorful NCAA stint with a coveted championship with Kansas.

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Filipino-American guard Remy Martin delivers big hits down the stretch as Kansas completes the largest comeback win in a national championship

MANILA, Philippines – Remy Martin knocked down one big shot after another as Kansas captured the US NCAA Division 1 crown with a 72-69 comeback win over North Carolina on Monday, April 4 (Tuesday, April 5, Manila time).

The Filipino-American fired 11 of his 14 points in the final 10:30 minutes to help the Jayhawks overcome a 16-point deficit and complete the largest comeback in a national championship en route to their first title since 2008.

Stepping up when it mattered most, Martin drained a long bomb from the right corner as Kansas finally took the lead at 53-50 after going down 22-38 late in the first half.

Martin then sank the last of his 4 three-pointers with 2:40 minutes to break a 65-65 deadlock before the Jayhawks banked on David McCormack down the stretch to deny the Tar Heels a second championship in five years.

North Carolina seized the upper hand at 69-68 off a Brady Manek bucket but went scoreless in the final 1:40 minutes, with McCormack netting back-to-back baskets to seal the title for Kansas.

McCormack churned out 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Wilson also chalked up 15 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 steals for the Jayhawks, who trounced powerhouse Villanova in the final four to advance.

Christian Braun provided a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds in the win, while Ochai Agbaji tallied 12 points as well.

It was a storybook ending for the 23-year-old Martin’s colorful NCAA career as he transferred to Kansas after four years with Arizona State.

Armando Bacot delivered 15 points and 15 rebounds, but his monster double-double went down the drain, with the Tar Heels crumbling down in the second half.

North Carolina shattered the record for the biggest blown lead by a losing team in national championship history held by Cincinnati, which blew a 15-point advantage against Loyola in 1963. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
