NCAA MVP Will Gozum to miss Season 99 opener due to Season 98 finals ejection

CLUTCH. MVP Will Gozum plays hero again down the stretch for the CSB Blazers.

College of St. Benilde star big man and reigning NCAA MVP Will Gozum starts his final collegiate season at home after incurring an ejection and automatic one-game suspension in Game 3 of the Season 98 finals against Letran

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde will not have its main star, NCAA MVP Will Gozum, in the opening day of the Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 24, due to a one-game suspension he has yet to serve in the fallout of last season’s finals.

The 24-year-old bruiser, who led the towing of the Blazers to their first finals appearance since 2002, lost his cool in the do-or-die Game 3 of the Season 98 finals against Letran and got ejected after headbutting Knights center Pao Javillonar.

Letran eventually closed out the series to complete a rare title three-peat as Gozum watched from the Ynares Antipolo locker room.

With no more games left in Season 98, Gozum’s mandatory one-game suspension was then carried over to the new tournament and will be imposed in Benilde’s 5:30 pm clash with the dark horse LPU Pirates.

“I’m a little bit concerned because, first off, we’re playing without Gozum. He was a troublemaker last season,” head coach Charles Tiu said in jest. “He’s still suspended for the first game so it will be hard for us.”

Turning serious, he added, “Secondly, we haven’t been playing well in our last preseason games, we’ve been getting killed by a lot. Our confidence isn’t that good, but hopefully, the guys are able to focus on the season because Lyceum is a Final Four team also.”

Regardless of the first game’s result on Sunday night, the Blazers will continue to be a title-contending threat for the rest of Season 99 with Gozum still leading the way alongside fellow standouts like Migs Oczon, Miggy Corteza, and Robi Nayve. – Rappler.com