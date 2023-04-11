NCAA volleyball finals: Benilde routs Lyceum; Perpetual sweeps San Beda

The unstoppable CSB Lady Blazers and Perpetual Help Altas continue their dynastic runs in NCAA volleyball with respective finals Game 1 sweeps of Lyceum and San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde (CSB) showed no signs of rust following a lengthy three-week layoff in the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament, cruising to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 win over Lyceum in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

The mighty Lady Blazers, who last played on March 19 to sweep the nine-game elimination round and clinch an outright finals berth, were led by Gayle Pascual’s 15 points off 12 attacks and a game-high 3 blocks as they moved to the cusp of defending their championship.

Jade Gentapa backstopped Pascual with 9 points, while Jessa Dorog chipped in 5 points, 9 excellent digs, and 8 excellent receptions for CSB, which has won its 28th straight game dating back to 2020.

Joan Doguna paced the Lady Pirates’ effort with 9 points, while Johna Denise Dolorito and Janeth Tulang scored 8 and 7, respectively. Lyceum is currently on a Cinderella run after not only making its first Final Four appearance, but also clinching its first finals berth since joining the league in 2011.

Perpetual men’s volleyball dynasty stomps San Beda

Over at the men’s division, Perpetual also found no trouble following the same three-week break, kicking off its title three-peat bid with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of San Beda.

Captain Louie Ramirez topscored for the Altas dynasty in their 32nd straight win dating back to 2018 with 17 points and 13 excellent receptions, while Jefferson Marapoc and Joshua Zareno added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Red Spikers, playing in their first finals in 11 years, were led by Ralph Cabalsa’s 16-point outing as no other teammate scored more than 6.

CSB and Perpetual both look to add another title to their haul as they attempt to sweep their respective series on Friday, April 14, still at FilOil San Juan. The Lady Blazers are gunning for their third overall title, while the Altas are within reach of title number 13. – Rappler.com