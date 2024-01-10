Villasencio, sibling acts rule in Davao junior golf

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YOUNG CHAMPS. Winners of the JGFP Mindanao Junior Open pose with their trophies at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Junior golfer Nino Villasencio bags the boys crown, while the Gaisano-Gan and Batican siblings also reign in the JGFP Mindanao Junior Open

MANILA, Philippines – Nino Villasencio won the 15-18 boys category, while Nicole and Stephanie Gaisano-Gan ruled in their respective divisions, even as Ralph Batican and sister Rafella won in their categories in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Mindanao Junior Open last week at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

The 18-year-old Villasencio fired a final round 76 as he edged Simon Wahing by seven strokes. His total score of 219 also gave him the title in the same division for the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) event.

The part-time caddie, who figured in a scooter accident the night before the final round, made two birdies in the last four holes to complete the 36 holes on 147.

Nicole Gaisano-Gan, meanwhile, became the youngest at 12 years old to win the girls’ WAGR event. She shot a 78 to finish the WAGR event at 232, six shots ahead of Crista Minoza, who had an 82.

Her 156 gave her the girls’ 13-14 division title, seven shots ahead of Asara Sawhney of Singapore who closed with an 84.

Stephanie Gaisano-Gan, on the other hand, ruled the girls’ 8-and-under with a come-from-behind victory.

Gan had a six-shot lead on Soleil Molde but a 10 on the sixth hole changed everything. She was three strokes behind going into the last two holes but managed to force a sudden-death playoff against Molde.

Gan, 6, found the green on her third shot and two-putted for par, while Molde’s approach landed on the bunker made a poor blast and was on in four before holing out with three putts.

The Batican siblings – Ralph and Rafella – claimed the titles in their respective divisions.

Ralph bagged the boys’ 11-12 as he carded a 74 to beat Jared Saban by four shots to finish with 154 as Saban closed out with an 83, while Rafella, had a 72 to win the girls’ 9-10 division. – Rappler.com