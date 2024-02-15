‘Top 3 on my bucket list’: Fil-Am Eddie Abasolo dreams of competing in PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fully embracing his Filipino roots, Eddie Abasolo hopes to make the Fil-Am community proud when he showcases his wares against American Luke Lessei in a featherweight muay thai bout

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American muay thai star Eddie “Silky Smooth” Abasolo has long dreamed of competing inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium ever since he picked up the sport.

His dream came true last year when he took legendary Sitthichai “Killer Kid” Sitsongpeenong to the limit. Now he’ll get another tour of duty in Bangkok, Thailand, this time against an American compatriot.

Abasolo looks to showcase America’s best when he and Luke “The Chef” Lessei tangle in a featherweight muay thai bout at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo this Saturday, February 17.

“It means the world to me because for me, I don’t know how others may see it, but me and Luke are some of the top fighters in the US, and we just so happen to be in the same weight class and at the forefront of muay thai as far as the US goes,” he said.

“[We’re] showing the world that the US has good, beautiful muay thai as well, not just being reckless.”

Now that he’s competed at Lumpinee twice, Abasolo is setting his eyes on touching base with his Filipino roots. In fact, he hopes to compete in the Philippines by the end of the year.

“Silky Smooth” is proud of his heritage, and he has fully embraced it living in a Filipino-American community in Vallejo, California.

The good news for him is that ONE Championship is planning two events in the Philippines this year, and if he keeps up his solid performances in the ring, he hopes it will be enough to warrant a ticket to his motherland.

“I know ONE Championship held a card in the Philippines, and I’m just looking for the opportunity for that to happen again and, hopefully, I could be in it,” he said.

“I’ve never been in the Philippines. That’s one of the top three on my bucket list in life and if that ever happens, for sure I’ll take my wife and kids with me.”

For now though, his entire focus is on Lessei as he plans to electrify the Thai crowd in Lumpinee with his ever-exciting approach to Muay Thai.

“It’s going to be a tough one,” he said. “I have a feeling someone’s going to get knocked out. I know I’m going to bring it. I know he’s going to bring it. One of us is getting knocked out because I’m going for it.” – Rappler.com

