Pacquiao ventures into esports, aims to be best in Southeast Asia

NEW TEAM. Manny Pacquiao turns his attention to a new sport.

Manny Pacquiao says he wants his team ‘to become the pound-for-pound esports heavyweights of Southeast Asia’ as he ventures into the scene with Team Pacquiao GG

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Manny Pacquiao took time out from his countrywide sorties to launch Team Pacquiao GG (TPGG), a gaming and esports brand at the City of Dreams in Parañaque City on Saturday, December 4.

Pacquiao, a presidential aspirant, forged a partnership with global sports company Veloce to help TPGG develop Filipino professional gamers and produce events and competitions.

And just like in his pro ring career which saw him become boxing’s lone eight-division world champion, Pacquiao wants to be the best.

“Our purpose is to become the pound-for-pound esports heavyweights of Southeast Asia through community engagements, professional teams, content creation, and charitable giving,” Pacquiao said.

Apart from putting activities for gaming titles like Wild Rift, Valorant, Call of Duty, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, TPGG also intends to make content and do charity work.

Tapped to lead the TPGG cause are streamer Elyson “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza, influencers Kimberlee “Superkimbie” Arcillas and Een Mercado, shoutcaster Shin Boo “Shinboo” Ponferrada, and vlogger Gian Lois “Gloco” Concepcion.

“Esports is not just an online phenomenon but also a legitimate growing sports industry in the world with a lot of job and business opportunities,” said Pacquiao. – Rappler.com