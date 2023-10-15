What’s padel? Obiena, Cayetano try out the growing sport

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Described as a cross between tennis and squash, padel draws more Filipino sports fans at the courts of BGC and Mandaluyong City

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new sport drawing more Filipino enthusiasts.

Padel, described as a cross between tennis and squash, proves to be an emerging sport, with BGC and Mandaluyong City establishing the first two local courts in the country.

World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and Senator Pia Cayetano, a former UP volleyball champion in the UAAP, are also among the growing number of athletes and weekend warriors trying the sport as they played a friendly at the Play Padel Courts in Mandaluyong City on Friday, October 13.

“It’s really different but I’m having fun because it’s something new. I believe this sport will become popular soon,” said Obiena, the athletics star who also plays tennis for leisure.

Padel, which traces its origin in Mexico, is played in doubles and scored the same way as tennis.

The court, though, is smaller than tennis, and while tennis balls are used, the sport allows players to bounce the ball off the walls.

“It’s very fulfilling to play this sport although I know that this is just the start of the long journey of padel sport here in our country,” said Cayetano.

ENTHUSIAST. Senator Pia Cayetano hopes to help the local padel community grow.

Padel, according to pioneering coach Bryan Casao, is a social sport for all ages and skills.

“As more Filipinos are playing padel, more competitions will be held,” said Casao, the first Filipino professional padel coach and head of Play Padel Philippines.

Casao also announced the staging of the Padel Pilipinas League that started over the weekend.

Cayetano, who spearheaded the launch of the two local padel courts, expects more Filipinos to try the sport.

“I am looking forward to build the community so the work begins now,” said Cayetano. “Training of the coaches is also ongoing so they will able to train the players to be better athletes.” – Rappler.com