Who’s the woman in the Paris 2024 Olympics logo?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There are three elements in the Paris 2024 Olympics logo – a flame, a gold medal, and a woman. What do these elements represent?

Ever wondered about the identity of the woman gracing the Paris 2024 Olympics emblem?

Since its unveiling in 2019 at the French capital’s famous Grand Rex cinema, the Paris 2024 Olympics logo has stirred up interesting conversations.

Some liken it to the popular dating app Tinder, while others see similarities with cosmetics brands or salon logos.

Swiping left on this Olympics logo #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/k3eXF9e5q0 — James Fenton (@fentonjames16) October 22, 2019

As the Olympic season draws closer, let’s take a closer look at this logo and break down what its elements mean.

The Paris 2024 Olympics logo has three features – a flame, a gold medal, and a woman.

Woman

The woman sporting a stylish bob haircut in the logo is none other than Marianne, a symbol representing the French Republic. She is a symbol of liberty and freedom.

Much like Juan dela Cruz of the Philippines or Uncle Sam of the United States, Marianne holds a significant place in French culture and history.

During the 18th century, Marianne was a widely used name in France, eventually becoming synonymous with the French people themselves, as noted by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Like Filipino hero Jose Rizal, Marianne’s image is etched in old French franc coins and can be spotted as a statue in different parts of France.

MARIANNE. Sculpture in the Place de la République square in Paris, France.

Marianne’s image in the logo could also be an homage to the rich history of women’s participation in the Olympic Games.

Notably, Paris hosted the Games in 1900, marking the first time female athletes joined the international sports competition. Out of the 997 athletes, 22 women competed across five sports: tennis, sailing, croquet, equestrianism, and golf.

Gold medal

The gold medal symbolizes achievement, according to the Olympics.

Flame

The flame, according to the organizers, symbolizes “the unique energy that drives this mega event, encouraging us to be bold and forge a new way of organising the Games to rise to the challenges we face today.”

The organizers said that it was the first time in history the same emblem had been used for both the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games.

The current Paris Olympics logo underwent a transformation from its original conception in 2016 by the Games bid committee. Initially, the design features the number 24 intricately entwined to form the iconic silhouette of the Eiffel Tower. – Rappler.com

How do you feel about the Paris Olympics logo? Share your thoughts in the sports chat room in the Rappler Communities app.

SOURCES: