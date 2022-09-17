MAIN GUNNER. Almond Vosotros shows the way for TNT in another leg title romp.

Multi-time PBA 3x3 champion TNT stays as the team to beat in the second season after a two-game sweep at the first conference's second leg

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-time PBA 3×3 champion TNT continued its dominant streak to start the second season with a 2-0 sweep of the first conference’s second leg at Robinsons Novaliches on Saturday, September 17.

National team sniper Almond Vosotros once again led the offense for the Tropang Giga as he and his teammates Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores, and Ping Exciminiano earned a 22-21 overtime win against Purefoods and a 17-13 victory over CAVITEX to top Pool A.

Independent teams Platinum Karaoke and J&T Express also continued to impress with their own 2-0 sweeps of Pools C and D, respectively, while the MVP Group’s Meralco Bolts topped Pool B as well with two wins to complete the quarterfinals top seeds

TNT will take on Pioneer Pro Tibay to start the playoffs on Sunday, September 18, 11:50 am, while J&T is set to face San Miguel at 12:15 pm.

Meralco is slated for a 12:40 pm quarters date with Blackwater as Platinum matches up with CAVITEX at 1:05 pm.

Meanwhile, the rest of the eliminated teams will still duke it out in the classification stages, with Purefoods and Ginebra starting off the day at the 11 am curtain-raiser, followed by a NorthPort-Terrafirma clash at 11:15 am. – Rappler.com