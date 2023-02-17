Allen Durham plays coy about Meralco return: ‘PBA is like my second home’

FAMILIAR TERRITORY. Allen Durham is in the country for vacation as the Japan B. League goes on a break.

Former Meralco import Allen Durham says the Philippines remains close to his heart even as he found success in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Allen Durham is not closing his doors on a possible PBA return.

The three-time PBA Best Import said the Philippines remains a place close to his heart even as he found success in the Japan B. League as an import for the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

“I got some time on my contract in Japan. PBA is like my second home, the Philippines is like my second home, so you’ll never know,” said Durham, who is in the country for vacation as the B. League goes on a season break.

Durham reunited with his former teammates at Meralco by watching its Governors’ Cup game against TNT at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, February 17.

The Bolts, though, lost 111-104 to the Tropang Giga.

“Being here for so long, you build a brotherhood not only with the guys with Meralco, but guys with other teams and stuff like that,” said Durham, who also linked up with longtime rival Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra.

“Seeing all the guys was good, to kind of catch up with them and see how they were doing.”

A beast down low, Durham powered Meralco to three finals appearances in the Governors’ Cup, but they always fell short of the grand prize, losing to Brownlee and the Gin Kings in all occasions.

He last played for the Bolts in the 2019-2020 edition of the season-ending conference before carving out a steady career in B. League, where he helped the Golden Kings reach the finals last season.

“Japan is good. I like Japan. It is a good league. It is a strong league. The season is very long, but I like it over there. And I think we got a good chance to compete for the championship this year,” Durham said.

Durham will get a chance to once again go up against PBA competition when Ryukyu faces San Miguel in the East Asia Super League Champions Week in Japan in March. – Rappler.com