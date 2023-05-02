Clutch Alfaro leads Marinero-San Beda bounce-back over undermanned La Salle

CLUTCH. San Beda guard Peter Alfaro navigates the ball against La Salle guard Evan Nelle at the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup

Peter Alfaro drains the game-winning triple in Marinero-San Beda's win over EcoOil La Salle in the PBA D-League, withstanding a 24-point Mark Nonoy bomb

MANILA, Philippines – The Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions quickly bounced back from its 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup shock opening day loss with a clutch 82-79 escape over the EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers at the Ynares Sports Arena on Tuesday, May 2.

Peter Alfaro drained the game-winning triple with 3.9 seconds left and finished with 10 points on a 2-of-5 clip from deep as the Red Lions avenged their 92-94 setback to the unheralded PSP Gymers last Thursday, April 27.

Jacob Cortez and Yukien Andrada, pegged as the new leaders of the rebuilding San Beda program, topscored in the win with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Emman Tagle poured in 10 in just a 5-minute leash off the bench.

La Salle, which missed the services of Gilas Pilipinas pool members Ben and Michael Phillips, relied on a 24-point eruption in just 20 minutes from sparkplug Mark Nonoy.

Kevin Quiambao continued his great start with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists in the sorry loss as fellow promising big man Raven Cortez scattered 6 points, 11 boards, 5 steals, and 4 dimes.

In the first game of the double-header, PSP was unable to sustain its hot start as the debuting Perpetual Help Altas earned a 93-82 win.

Arthur Roque let his name be heard with a huge 27-point, 10-rebound double-double with zero turnovers, while Cyrus Nitura and Jielo Razon scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

PSP sniper Jayvee dela Cruz followed up a 26-point opening day outing with 23 points on 6-of-15 shooting from downtown, 5 boards, and 3 assists.

Four-time PBA champion Val Acuna scored 16 off the bench, albeit on a frigid 6-of-20 clip and 4-of-14 threes, while Dariel Bayla finished with 15 points and 10 boards.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 93 – Roque 27, Nitura 16, Razon 13, Ferreras 13, Omega 6, Sevilla 6, Movida 3, Ramirez 3 Abis 2, Nunez 2, Pagaran 2, Barcoma 0, Flores 0, Boral 0.

PSP 82 – Dela Cruz 23, Acuña 16, Bayla 15, Yutuc 7, Gabriel 5, Dino 5, Olegario 3, Mohammad 2, Velchez 2, Soriano 2, Castillo 2.

Quarters: 22-16, 37-37, 69-56, 93-82.

Second Game

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 82 – Cortez 19, Andrada 18, Tagle 10, Alfaro 10, Puno 7, Payosing 7, Cuntapay 4, Gallego 4, Visser 3, Royo 0, Jopia 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 79 – Nonoy 24, Quiambao 20, David 9, Cortez 6, Nelle 6, Escandor 6, Nwankwo 4, Abadam 4, Macalalag 0, Alao 0, Reyes 0, Gollena 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 43-41, 67-60, 82-79

– Rappler.com