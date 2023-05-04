Undermanned La Salle, Perpetual cruise to huge D-League blowouts

NO DAYS OFF. La Salle forward Michael Phillips contests PSP forward Jon Jon Gabriel's shot at the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup

Gilas Pilipinas training pool member Michael Phillips rejoins La Salle in its easy rout of D-League newcomer PSP, while Perpetual humiliates debuting AMA Online

MANILA, Philippines – The EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers bounced back from their first loss in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup with a 108-67 beatdown of the PSP Gymers at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, May 4.

Despite not having core big men Kevin Quiambao and Ben Phillips, La Salle showed why it’s the top team to beat in the seven-squad field as end-of-bench reserve EJ Gollena led the way with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

The entire starting five also breached double-digit scoring, led by 14 points and 11 rebounds from Raven Cortez, while Michael Phillips – taking a break from Gilas Pilipinas national team practice – added 10 points and 7 boards off the bench.

Coming off a back-and-forth first quarter, the Green Archers quickly stamped their class with a 20-1 burial to start the second frame, turning a 19-18 lead to a 39-19 separation midway through.

La Salle never looked back from there, peaking with a 42-point gap, 108-66, in the final minute on the way to an easy victory.

Ian Yutuc took up the scoring cudgels for PSP with 22 points off the bench, as usual top option Jayvee dela Cruz disappeared with just 9 points on a 3-of-8 clip from three, while PBA veteran Val Acuña scored just 6 in 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Perpetual Help Altas also found no resistance in the first game, demolishing the debuting AMA Online Titans, 101-57.

Arthur Roque followed up a 27-point, 10-rebound D-League debut with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocks, squeezed within just 13 minutes of play time.

Christian Pagaran led the bench with a 16-point, 8-board effort in 22 minutes as four other Altas breached double-digit scoring.

Nikon Alina paced the humiliating defeat with 12 points as the only AMA player in double figures. Former D-League No. 1 draft pick Reed Baclig, meanwhile, was not fielded in the loss.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 101 – Roque 17, Pagaran 16, Movida 14, Ferreras 10, Ramirez 10, Barcoma 10, Boral 6, Nitura 5, Nunez 4, Orgo 3, Sevilla 2, Omega 2, Abis 2, Flores 0, Cuevas 0.

AMA 57 – Alina 12, Yambao 7, Camay 7, Silvarez 7, Cruz 7, Panlilio 4, Romero 3, Santos 3, Del Rosario 2, Cruz 2, Magpayo 2, Ibo 1.

Quarters: 28-14, 51-25, 77-45, 101-57.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 108 – Gollena 17, Nonoy 14, Cortez 14, Nelle 13, Macalalag 12, Abadam 12, Nwankwo 12, Phillips 10, M. Reyes 4, Alao 0.

PSP 67 – Yutuc 22, Dela Cruz 9, Mohammad 8, Bayla 7, Acuña 6, Olegario 5, Gabriel 5, Dino 2, Velchez 2, Cesista 1, C. Reyes 0, Quinga 0, Soriano 0, Castillo 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 50-32, 78-51, 108-67.

– Rappler.com