PBA finds new TV home at A2Z

SURROUNDED. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – A2Z is the new home of the PBA.

Starting its 48th season, the PBA will be shown live on A2Z as its dedicated free-to-air channel, TV5 president Guido Zaballero announced on Tuesday, October 17.

Zaballero said TV5 struck a content supply agreement with ZOE Broadcasting Network and ABS-CBN to bring the PBA to A2Z, which operates on channel 11 (analog) and channel 20 (digital).

“The primary reason is we believe the PBA needs a dedicated home,” said Zaballero. – Rappler.com