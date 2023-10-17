PBA finds new TV home at A2Z

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – A2Z is the new home of the PBA.
Starting its 48th season, the PBA will be shown live on A2Z as its dedicated free-to-air channel, TV5 president Guido Zaballero announced on Tuesday, October 17.
Zaballero said TV5 struck a content supply agreement with ZOE Broadcasting Network and ABS-CBN to bring the PBA to A2Z, which operates on channel 11 (analog) and channel 20 (digital).
“The primary reason is we believe the PBA needs a dedicated home,” said Zaballero. – Rappler.com
