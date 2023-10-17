PBA
PBA finds new TV home at A2Z

Delfin Dioquino

SURROUNDED. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

PBA Images

Starting its 48th season, the PBA will be shown live on A2Z as its dedicated free-to-air channel

MANILA, Philippines – A2Z is the new home of the PBA.

Starting its 48th season, the PBA will be shown live on A2Z as its dedicated free-to-air channel, TV5 president Guido Zaballero announced on Tuesday, October 17.

Zaballero said TV5 struck a content supply agreement with ZOE Broadcasting Network and ABS-CBN to bring the PBA to A2Z, which operates on channel 11 (analog) and channel 20 (digital).

“The primary reason is we believe the PBA needs a dedicated home,” said Zaballero. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
