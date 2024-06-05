PBA
No height limit for imports, potential guest team to spice up PBA next season

Delfin Dioquino

ATTACK. Myles Powell in action for the Bay Area Dragons in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

PBA Images

The PBA Commissioner's Cup next season will no longer observe the 6-foot-9 ceiling for imports, paving the way for teams to tap foreign stars previously restricted by the height limit

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is scrapping the height limit for one of its two import conferences next season as it brings several changes leading up to its 50th anniversary.

League chief Willie Marcial said on Wednesday, June 5, that the Commissioner’s Cup will no longer observe the 6-foot-9 cap for imports, paving the way for teams to tap foreign stars previously restricted by the ceiling.

At the top of the list is three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner Dwight Howard, who expressed interest in joining the PBA.

The 6-foot-6 height limit, though, will stay for the Governors’ Cup, which will open the 49th season in August.

Hoping to keep things fresh, Marcial said the Governors’ Cup will follow a new format that will see the 12 teams split into two pools for the elimination round, with each squad battling the other five teams in its group twice.

“The board of governors want a new look going into our 50th year,” said Marcial in Filipino.

Marcial added there are talks with a foreign team to play as guest in the Commissioner’s Cup as the league seeks to recreate the success and popularity the Bay Area Dragons brought when they saw action last season.

With a guest team in the pipeline, Marcial said the PBA is also considering to let all local teams parade two imports in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The league will wrap up the season with the Philippine Cup as it coincides with the PBA’s 50th anniversary in April. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
