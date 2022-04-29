Selina Dagdag-Alas bares diagnosis of rare cancer type

SUPPORT. Selina Dagdag-Alas says she leans on her husband Kevin, family, and friends during these difficult times.

PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag-Alas, the wife of NLEX star Kevin Alas, reveals she is dealing with gestational trophoblastic neoplasia

MANILA, Philippines – PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag-Alas revealed on Thursday, April 28, that she has been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

The wife of NLEX star Kevin Alas bared that doctors found almost a month ago that she is dealing with gestational trophoblastic neoplasia (GTN).

“Cancer was my biggest fear. And to have it in my twenties was a big shock for me,” Dagdag-Alas wrote on Instagram. “But I praise the Lord that He has already made Himself known to me during this season of my life.”

GTN is a type of gestational trophoblastic disease (GTD), which sees abnormal trophoblast cells grow inside the uterus after conception, according to the National Cancer Institute of the United States.

Dagdag-Alas, who also served as a courtside reporter in the UAAP, suffered a miscarriage in January.

Despite the unfortunate news, Dagdag-Alas said she continues to keep the faith.

“Back then, I would’ve thought this was a cruel prognosis. I would’ve been bitter, angry, even resentful. But through His grace alone, and the gift of His word – I know better,” she said.

“Though I may not know the answer to my ‘whys,’ I know I am in the hands of a tender Father who ordained this from the beginning of my life for my good, and His glory – because He loves me.”

Dagdag-Alas said she leans on her husband, family, and friends during these difficult times.

“Some days are pretty tough, but I am blessed by the love, prayers, and encouragement of Kevin, our family, our churchmates, and our friends. Above all, I am blessed with the fellowship of Christ.”

“Kindly keep us in your prayers.”

Sports personalities have expressed their support for Dagdag-Alas, including PBA standouts Jeron Teng and CJ Perez, volleyball players Denden Lazaro and Cha Cruz-Behag, and fellow courtside report Rizza Diaz.– Rappler.com