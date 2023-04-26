Stacked La Salle lords over 7-team PBA D-League field ahead of title defense

IMPRESSIVE DEBUT. Gilas Pilipinas' Kevin Quiambao delivers as advertised in his La Salle debut in the PBA D-League.

EcoOil-La Salle starts its PBA D-League title defense with a mighty, national team-level core of Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle, and brothers Ben and Michael Phillips

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle is back and better than ever ahead of its title defense in the upcoming 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, starting on Thursday, April 27, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Leading the stacked Green Archers, who are set for a 4 pm main event clash against the CEU Scorpions, are Gilas Pilipinas national team recruits Kevin Quiambao and brothers Ben and Michael Phillips. Running the back court, on the other hand, are standout guards Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle.

Kicking off the double-header at 2 pm, meanwhile, are the Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Skippers taking on league newcomer Philippine Sports Performance. Made up entirely of holdovers, the new Red Lions core will have to figure out new life without James Kwekuteye, JB Bahio, Tony Ynot, and Justine Sanchez.

Also joining the seven-team field are reigning three-time NCAA champions Wangs-Letran Strikers, who are fielding a new core of Kobe Monje, Kurt Reyson, and Pao Javillonar following the departure of Brent Paraiso, Louie Sangalang, and Fran Yu.

Other teams gunning for development and a possible title shot are the Jielo Razon-led Perpetual Help Altas, and AMA Online Education featuring former D-League top pick Reed Baclig.

Here are the full rosters for the upcoming Aspirants’ Cup:

As of posting, the league has yet to post its full conference schedule. – Rappler.com