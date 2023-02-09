Fil-Am Peter Groseclose earns Winter Youth Olympics spot

Promising teen Peter Groseclose qualifies in the speed skating event of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-American teen skater secured the Philippines a spot in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

Peter Groseclose, a 15-year-old speed skater, clinched a Youth Olympics berth after making the cut in the 2023 ISU Junior World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Dresden, Germany.

“While Peter is only 15 and it’s his first international season, he showed that he can deliver good standing amongst the best junior skaters in the world,” said Philippine Skating Union (PHSU) president Nikki Cheng, noting that Groseclose competed against “other juniors with years more experience.”

Groseclose will compete in the 500m, 1000m, and 1,500m events of the Youth Olympics from January 19 to February 1 in Gangwon, South Korea.

“This will be a momentous event for the Philippines as it will be the third appearance of Filipino ice skaters in the prestigious quadrennial meet, and the first back-to-back representation for 2020 and 2024 games,” PHSU said in a statement on Thursday, February 9.

In 2012, figure skater Michael Martinez became the first Filipino to qualify in the Youth Games in Innsbruck, Austria.

It took two more editions before the Philippines clinched another spot with short track speed skater Julian Macaraeg competing in 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“For a tropical country like the Philippines, we’re ecstatic for our athletes to step foot in something so prestigious as the Youth Olympics,” said Cheng. – with a report from Philip Matel/Rappler.com