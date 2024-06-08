Villabrille, Albo near back-to-back golden doubles in PH Badminton Open

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TANDEM. Nicole Albo and Julius Villabrille in action at the mixed doubles of the Philippine Badminton Open.

Nicole Albo and Julius Villabrille triumph in multiple assignments on the same day of the Philippine Badminton Open doubles action

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Nicole Albo and Julius Villabrille inched closer to back-to-back golden doubles after topping multiple assignments on Day 4 of the 2024 Philippine Badminton Open.

Albo, a former UAAP MVP from La Salle, conquered two events in the round of 16, winning the mixed doubles match with Villabrille and the women’s doubles event with Lea Inlayo on Saturday, June 8, at the First Pacific Leadership Academy (FPLA) here.

Villabrille, a three-time champion with National University, similarly triumphed in the round of 16 of the men’s doubles on the same day of his mixed doubles win with Albo.

“It all boiled down to preparation. We prepared for it because it’s a big tournament and we have a title to defend,” said Albo, a 25-year-old Smash Pilipinas standout.

Albo and Inlayo dominated National University’s Andria Songcuan and Tia Bualat, 21-10, 21-9, and also hacked out a one-sided decision with Villabrille, 21-9, 21-11, against University of the Philippines’ Jason Vanzuela and Eanne Quiamco.

Villabrille likewise came out in full control with UAAP Season 85 MVP Solomon Padiz Jr., downing Louise Gabriel Bernardino and Roaquine Mari Ramos in a 21-6, 21-12 rout.

Albo and Inlayo will battle UP upstarts Anthea Gonzalez and Sushmita Ramos, who won 21-3, 21-11 over Alexis Repetillo and Marionne de Dios for a spot in the semifinals.

Villabrille and Padiz, meanwhile, will clash with their NU schoolmates John Benedict Gam and Marcjoel Clarence Perez for a place in the top four.

In the mixed event, Albo and Villabrille will tangle with Zed Monterubio and Karyll Rio, also from NU, in the quarterfinals on Sunday, June 9.

Top seeds Rabie Jayson Oba-ob and Mika de Guzman paced the quarterfinalists in the men’s and women’s singles play.

Former national team standout Oba-ob, who fended off University of Santo Tomas’ Lennox Cuilao, 21-14, 21-11, will stake his top ranking against UP’s Kervin Llanes, who secured a 21-15, 21-16 victory over Christian Paderon.

De Guzman, a three-time UAAP champion with Ateneo, won a 21-15, 21-14 battle against UP’s Gonzalez. She will next face Khea Montañez, who won 21-4, 21-8 over Repetillo.

The matches in the Philippine Super 500 tournament – backed by Smart, Mizuno, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the MVP Sports Foundation, and supported by Jollibee, Chowking, FPLA, Maynilad, MWell, and Cigna – are aired on the Facebook pages of Smart Sports, Puso Pilipinas, and the Philippine Badminton Association. – Rappler.com