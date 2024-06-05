Zamboanga’s Oba-ob off to strong start in Philippine Badminton Open

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rabie Jayson Oba-ob, the Zamboangueño shuttler representing the Philippine Air Force, kicks off his title bid in the Philippine Badminton Open with a dominant decision

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Zamboanga City’s Rabie Jayson Oba-ob quickly showed why he’s the top seed.

Oba-ob, representing the Philippine Air Force, kicked off his title bid in the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 with a rousing 21-16, 21-8 victory over Kirk Nathan Abarquez in men’s singles on Wednesday, June 5, at the First Pacific Leadership Academy (FPLA) here.

“I prepared for this tournament, but no pressure for me,” the 31-year-old Oba-ob, a National University product, said in Filipino.

“One reason I feel no pressure is because I’m not part of the national team. I just gave my best,” added Oba-ob, who needed just 29 minutes to dispose of Abarquez, a De La Salle University recruit.

Oba-ob, also a former national team standout, will take on University of San Carlos’ Luis Bernie Comiso, who posted a dominant 21-18, 21-9 triumph over Mega Smasher’s Liam Johan Cack.

On the other side of the bracket, reigning champion Mark Velasco of Smash Pilipinas will begin his title defense on Thursday in this Philippine Super 500 tournament backed by Smart, Mizuno, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the MVP Sports Foundation.

Also in Velasco’s half, John Christian Yabut, a former University of Santo Tomas shuttler, will stake his status as the tournament’s fourth seed on Thursday when he faces JVMBC’s Jamil Arend del Rosario, a two-set victor over SIMBC’s Joshua Martinez, 21-10, 21-5.

Action in the men’s doubles and women’s singles competitions in the weeklong tilt sponsored by Jollibee, Chowking, and FPLA, and also presented by Maynilad, MWell, and Cignal, starts Thursday at the same Antipolo venue. – Rappler.com