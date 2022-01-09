PH muay star Delarmino nominated for World Games Athlete of the Year

Phillip Delarmino becomes the first Filipino nominated for the the top honor given by the International World Games Association

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine muay thai stalwart Phillip Delarmino earns another recognition just a month after his gold-medal run in the world championships.

Delarmino got nominated for the the 2021 World Games Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Filipino to be nominated in the category.

The 31-year-old is one of 24 candidates selected by the International World Games Association, where the top 10 in the online voting will advance to the next round.

Voting starts on Monday, January 10, and the Muay Association of the Philippines (MAP) hopes the public can support Delarmino’s campaign.

Delarmino has been one of the country’s best kickboxers over the last few years, and is currently the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) world champion.

Last December 11, Delarmino defeated Russian Aleksandr Abramov, 30-27, to rule the IFMA 57kg senior male category.

He is also the reigning Southeast Asian (SEA) Games champion, a 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games silver medalist, and was the Philippines’ flag bearer in the 2019 Arafura Games.

A person may vote up to two athletes on the World Games website every 24 hours once voting starts on Monday. Only the top 10 athletes by January 23 can move to the next round.

Overall voting will then end on January 30. – Rappler.com