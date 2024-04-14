Philippines to host Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup in June

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NATURAL BEAUTY. The Philippines aims to parade not only its elite runners but also the country’s beautiful terrains.

The Philippines hopes to showcase the beauty of Bontoc, Mountain Province when the country hosts the Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup in June

MANILA, Philippines – Over 200 elite trail runners look to compete in June when the Philippines hosts the Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

The SEA Trail Running Cup is the pinnacle of mountain trail running in the region, gathering the finest trail runners from eight countries in a test of skills and endurance in the terrains of mountainous landscapes.

“This event not only highlights the athleticism and endurance of our participants. It also underscores the importance of preserving our natural environment for future generations to enjoy,” said Tin Ferrera, secretary-general of Philtra and head for the Southeast Asian Trail Running Confederation.

“This event showcases to the world the Philippines as a sports tourism destination for trail running.”

John Ray Onifa and Arnie Macaneras, both Asia Trail Master (ATM) champions in 2022 and 2023, banner the Philippine men’s team in the event set from June 19-23.

ATM 2023 runner-up Angelie Cabalo and Spartan Trail-Asia Pacific 2023 winner Elizabeth Dangadang headline the national women’s team.

All four captains earned their spots after stellar runs in the World Mountain Trail Running Championships 2023 together with Philippine team members Randolf Gonzales, Larry Apolinario, Godwin Mirar, and two-time SEA Games gold medalist Christabel Martes.

About 200 athletes are set to compete in various categories, including the long trail, short trail, mountain classic, and vertical uphill.

Participating countries will also vie for the coveted Team Champion titles for the long and short trail categories.

The Philippines vies to come out strong after emerging as the top-performing Southeast Asian participant in last year’s World Mountain Trail Running Championships, leading the rally for Asian countries alongside Japan and Korea.

Hoping to boost the national team’s bid are Skyrunning champion Trisha Reyes and multi-awarded local Ultra distance athlete Rhys Pawid. U20 athletes Lance Naral, Rayven Eta, Sam Bango, Charlote Muyco, Luisa Cuerpo, and Loida Domanog are also part of the Philippine roster and will compete in the mountain classic event.

New recruits Romnick Tongkaling, Roberto Cain, Louie Niala, Angie Surriaga, and Noemi Fernandez are also set to make their international competition debut in the race.

While the main competition is by invite-only, local and international runners can still register for the Tawid Mountain Marathon on June 23.

This open category features three divisions: 42K marathon, 21K half marathon, and 12K mountain classic. Participants for this category can earn Philtra 2024 championships qualifier points and even win the SEA Trail Cup Age Group title.

For more information and updates on the Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup 2024, visit https://philtra.ph/seatrc. – Rappler.com