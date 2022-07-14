Philippines wins 2033 SEA Games hosting bid

PRIDE. Chef de mission Ramon Fernandez leads the Philippine contingent during the athletes' parade in the recent SEA Games in Hanoi.

The Philippines gets its bid approved to host the 2033 Southeast Asian Games, 14 years after its successful yet controversial hosting in 2019

MANILA, Philippines –The Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Federation Council has unanimously approved the Philippines’ bid to host in 2033, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Thursday, July 14.

The SEA Games Federation announced its approval at its council meeting, which Tolentino and other deputies attended, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday, July 13.

Cambodia will host the 2023 Games after Vietnam wrapped up its pandemic-delayed hosting duties this year.

“After presenting the hosting bid to the council, and following its approval, the POC and the SEA Games Council will ask the Philippine government to issue a letter of support,” he said.

“If the government declines, the hosting chores will be offered to another country.”

The Philippines is coming off a successful yet controversial hosting of the 30th SEA Games in 2019, which saw the country bag overall champion honors with a 149-117-121 gold-silver-bronze medal tally.

However, the athletes’ collective success was also lined with a bed of issues including huge price tags for facilities, messy accommodations, and many other last-minute complications. (READ: Colorful, dramatic: The highs and lows of SEA Games 2019)

If approved by the government, the 2033 hosting will be the Philippines’ fifth in SEA Games history.

The country finished third overall in its inaugural 1981 hosting, second in 1991, first in 2005, and first again in 2019.

Thailand will host the 2025 Games after Cambodia, which will be followed by Malaysia for 2027, Singapore for 2029, and Laos for 2031.

Timor-Leste remains as the only Southeast Asian country with no hosting experience in the Games’ history. – Rappler.com