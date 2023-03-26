LOOK: PruRide PH launches comeback race after 3 years

Pru Life UK opens with a ceremonial ride to welcome back its annual cycling race that will be staged physically in Clark and Cebu this May

MANILA, Philippines – After three years of hosting virtual challenges, PruRide PH, an annual cycling race, is making a comeback in May 2023.

The ceremonial ride was staged in Bonifacio Global City on March 24, which gathered personalities and cycling advocates like broadcaster and former volleyball player Gretchen Ho, television host Kim Atienza, and actor Zoren Legaspi.

LOOK: Pru Life UK launches the comeback of PruRide Philippines in May 2023 in Clark and Cebu.



This year, PruRide will be held across two legs – Clark on May 21 and Cebu on May 28. The Gran Fondo will feature safe and timed rides ranging from 30km, 60km, and 100km distances.

Gran Fondo 30 is ideal for beginners, while the 100 replicates the route taken by professional cyclists. Those looking for a moderate challenge can join the Gran Fondo 60, which follows a condensed format of the 100.

In order to push the cycling community and fitness forward, the goal of this year’s PruRide PH is to gather cyclists of all skill levels, as well as families. The Family Fun Ride is a 5km cycling activity for groups, while the Kids Cup is a fun and friendly race for children.

“Nothing beats going out there and having fun,” said Allan Tumbaga, executive vice president and chief customer and marketing officer of Pru Life UK

“PruRide is the beginning of our support for the cycling community.”

While Pru Life marks a special comeback with the physical event, professional and amateur cyclists can still participate in the free Virtual PruRide PH, a 175km virtual race. The cyclist finishing with the best time will be declared this category’s winner.​

Registration for PruRide PH is now open. The registration fee across all Gran Fondo distances is P1,000. All participants will receive a PruRide PH 2023 jersey, and all finishers will take home a finisher medal.

