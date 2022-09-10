Sports
US Open

Alex Eala barges into first-ever US Open girls’ singles finals

Delfin Dioquino
Alex Eala barges into first-ever US Open girls’ singles finals

ONE MORE WIN. Alex Eala continues her magical run in the US Open girls' singles tournament.

Alex Eala Facebook page

Alex Eala dispatches Canadian Victoria Mboko to reach the finals of the US Open girls' singles tournament for the first time

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is on the cusp of a breakthrough junior singles Grand Slam title.

Eala clinched a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Victoria Mboko of Canada to reach the finals of the US Open girls’ singles tournament in New York on Friday, September 9 (Saturday, September 10, Manila time).

The 17-year-old Filipina overcame a slow start in the second set against a determined Mboko to advance to her first-ever junior singles finals in a Grand Slam.

“One more,” Eala wrote in Filipino on Facebook.

Mboko led 3-1 and 6-5 in the second set before Eala fought back as she forced a tiebreaker after a shutout win in the 12th game.

Seizing a 6-5 advantage in the tiebreak, Eala completed the comeback in 1 hour and 21 minutes following a double fault from Mboko.

Mboko edged Eala in aces and winners, but the Filipina teenager tallied 10 less unforced errors (21-31) to pick up the win.

Seeded 10th, Eala will tangle with second seed Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic for the championship on Sunday (Manila time).

It will be a tough finals challenge for Eala considering Havlickova won the French Open girls’ singles crown earlier this year.

But Eala has been a steady force all tournament long as she has not dropped a set in five matches. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.

US Open

Alex Eala

Tennis