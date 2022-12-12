Aping Agudo emerges women’s longboard champ in Ilocos Sur surfing tilt

BACK IN ACTION. Aping Agudo has been dominating the local surfing scene since her return from a long layoff.

Aping Agudo continues her winning ways by topping Pilipinas Surfing after earlier ruling Baler's Bays Inn Surf and Music and Borongan's Surf in the City

MANILA, Philippines – Pro surfer Jessa “Aping” Agudo from Siargao Island dominated the last leg of the Pilipinas Surfing in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur on Saturday, December 10, after beating Ashlee Lopez in the final heat.

Aping won by 3.9 points over Lopez, tallying a total score of 14.5 during the final round of women’s longboard division.

Following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and her pregnancy, the 30-year-old Aping returned to action and ruled Baler’s Bays Inn Surf and Music in October and Borongan’s Surf in the City in November.

In the early days of pandemic, Aping and her sister Ikit went viral after wearing Filipiniana while surfing for the Pearl Project in Siargao Island.

Aping and her husband Ashley Charles own the Buddha Surf in Siargao Island. She is also a professional surf instructor with Ikit for Agudo Surf, offering basic and advance surfing lessons for the tourists.

She is an inspiration to all new mothers as she juggles between being a new mom and a surfer. – Rappler.com