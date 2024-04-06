Rousing return: Pacatiw delivers statement win in MMA comeback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jeremy Pacatiw, the pride of Kapangan, Benguet, quickly shakes off any signs of ring rust after a 16-month layoff, pulling off a submission victory over his Chinese foe

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw could not have authored a much better way to announce his return to the global stage of martial arts than with his stellar performance at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs Nicolas.

The 27-year-old native of Kapangan, Benguet made a triumphant comeback after a 16-month layoff in a bantamweight MMA bout against China’s “Little Whirlwind” Wang Shuo at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, April 6.

What stood out most was Pacatiw’s ability to shake off any signs of ring rust. From the opening bell, it was evident that he was in top form and ready to make a statement.

From the opening bell, the Lions Nation MMA representative displayed his versatility and composure. The encounter started with a series of rapid exchanges on the feet, where both men tested each other’s striking abilities.

However, “The Juggernaut” swiftly gained the upper hand when the action transitioned to the mat, showcasing his grappling expertise.

Pacatiw wasted no time in asserting his dominance once it hit the ground. He capitalized on a moment of opportunity, securing a firm hold on Wang’s back and wrapping his legs around him in a body triangle to establish complete control.

With precision and technique, Pacatiw executed a tight rear-naked choke, gradually applying pressure as his opponent struggled to break free.

Despite Wang’s efforts, the choke was too deep, forcing him to tap out at the 2:07 mark of the first round. This marked Pacatiw’s fourth submission victory in his professional career.

With this triumph, Pacatiw’s record now stands at an impressive 13-5. On the other hand, Wang fell to 16-8. – Rappler.com