Weightlifter John Ceniza books Paris Olympics ticket, joins Rosegie Ramos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

26-year-old John Ceniza joins 20-year-old Rosegie Ramos as the Philippines' first two Olympian weightlifters ahead of the 2024 Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines – Make that eight 2024 Olympians for the Philippines.

Weightlifter John Ceniza has booked his ticket to Paris after a strong performance in the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup men’s 61kg event in Phuket, Thailand, on Tuesday, April 2.

The 26-year-old rising star now joins 20-year-old prodigy Rosegie Ramos as the country’s two weightlifting representatives so far after the latter booked her first Olympic appearance just a day earlier in the same event.

Ceniza, who failed in his third snatch attempt at 134kg to settle at 132, rebounded well in the clean and jerk, clearing 168kg in the third lift for an exact total of 300kg.

Only China’s Fabin Li (312kg), USA’s Hampton Morris (303kg), and North Korea’s Myong Jin Pak (301kg) finished ahead of Ceniza, putting the Filipino rep well within the IWF’s top 10 qualification cutoff at No. 6.

Other Filipino Olympians gunning for glory in Paris are pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas.

Apart from Ceniza and Ramos, other standout weightlifters still waiting in the wings are Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz (59kg), Vanessa Sarno (71kg), Elreen Ando (59kg), and Kristel Macrohon (71kg). – Rappler.com