6-year-old De Guzman, Gan sisters rule Davao junior golf tourney

Golf prodigy Lucas de Guzman captures the 6-under crown as sisters Nicole and Stephanie Gaisano-Gan also join the winners’ circle

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Lucas de Guzman shot a final round two-under par 70 as he bagged the title in the 6-under boys of the Mindanao leg in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Apo Circuit on Friday, January 6 at the Apo Golf and Country Club here.

A day after he carded a two-over par 74 during the first round Thursday, the six-year-old golf prodigy de Guzman highlighted his final round with six birdies and an eagle on the difficult par-5 No. 3 hole. He also had six bogeys.

With the guidance of coach Toch “J3” Altea – mentor of pro golfer and Olympian Miguel Tabuena – De Guzman finished the tournament with a total score of 144. He bested Mindanao champion Ethan Lago, who finished with 177, while at third was Isheidel Revilleza with 244.

It was a sweet victory for de Guzman, who was accompanied by his parents, social media personality Lue and former Philippine football team training pool member Rommel.

“It feels good to win, it’s cool. It was tough on holes with water hazard. But it’s nice to win, I’m happy,” said De Guzman, who saw action in the 2022 IMG Academy Junior World Championships in the US.

De Guzman and Athena Batican, who matched the lowest score for 5-12 years old tournament with 70 in the 7-8 girls, were given the overall champion trophies for boys and girls. Batican totalled 143, besting Merryl Salvador (229) and Atasha Naranjo (247).

Gaisano-Gan sisters Nicole and Stephanie also won in their respective categories, as the former ruled the 11-12 girls with a final round 75 for a total of 151, beating Sarines twins Mona (154) and Lisa (156), while the latter dominated the 6-under girls with 170, edging Soliel Molde (183) and Samantha Ibarra (243).

In the 7-8 boys, Alonzo Retuerto won the division with a total score of 166, beating Jeremiah Ordanza (204) and Rory Bisera (244), while in the 9-10 boys, Jared Saban took the title with a total score of 149, besting Ralph Batican (150) and Vito Sarines (157).

Meanwhile, the 13 to 18 years old categories are set Saturday and Sunday of this tournament backed by Gaisano Malls, John Gaisano, Dimdi Furniture and Appliance Centre, Soleil Cafe and Islandwide Distribution Corporation. – Rappler.com