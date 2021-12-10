John Ceniza falls short of world championships podium finish

MOVING ON. The Philippines pins its hopes on its last five weightlifters as John Ceniza misses his medal chance.

John Fabuar Ceniza places first in his round but falls behind his competition in the top group.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines continues its hunt for its first mint in the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships as John Fabuar Ceniza failed to land a podium finish in the men’s 61kg event.

Ceniza topped Group B with a lift of 115kg in the snatch, 150kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 265kg on Thursday, December 9 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

But the Filipino could not celebrate just yet as he needed to wait for the Group A results late Thursday.

South Korea’s Shin Rok ruled the event once again with a triple gold haul, recording 132kg in the snatch, 156kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 288kg.

Georgia’s Shot Mishvelidze followed closely with three silvers off a 131kg snatch, 155kg clean and jerk, and 286kg total lift performance. Saudi Arabia’s Seraj Al-Saleem bagged two bronze in the clean and jerk (155kg) and total (282kg), while Turkemnistan’s Sey Mirzayew clinched the bronze in snatch (128kg).

Five more Filipino weightlifters remain in the tournament, which the Philippines’ Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz skipped.

Dave Lloyd Pacaldo will see action on Friday, December 10, 4 pm, Manila time in the men’s 67kg Group B.

The women’s team will then banner the country’s campaign in the weekend as Tokyo 2020 Olympian Elreen Ando competes in the women’s 59kg event on Saturday, December 11, while Margaret Colonia joins the women’s 64kg event on Sunday, December 12.

Asian champion Vanessa Sarno and 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon will cap off the women’s team campaign on Monday, December 13 in the women’s 71kg event, while John Dexter Tabique will end the Philippines’ run in the men’s 96kg event on Tuesday, December 14. – Rappler.com