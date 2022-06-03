Led by Juan Gomez de Liaño, Zamboanga Valientes rebound from an overtime loss to Tokyo Dime with a win over India Kaga to stay in the title hunt

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño and Zamboanga Valientes split their first two games on Friday, June 3, to stay in contention in the 3×3 Basketball Thai Super League in Prah Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand.

Narrowly beaten by former event champion Tokyo Dime, 18-19, in overtime in their opener, the Valientes rebounded with a 21-13 victory over India Kaga, keeping their title hopes alive in the 11-team, two-bracket men’s field.

Only the top two teams in each bracket will advance to the semifinals.

Joining Gomez de Liaño in the Valientes roster are former PBL MVP Reed Juntilla, African import Issa Gaye, and Zamboanguenos Das Esa and Denver Cadiz, who recently won the season MVP in the Big Fundamental U21 Zamboanga City.

The Valientes, though, are in for a tough test as they face Team Busy Singapore, Sniperx, and Shoot it Dragons of Thailand next.

Rolando Navarro Jr., who has been guiding and supervising the training of the Valientes back home, said he may not field Cadiz altogether as it might compromise his amateur status.

Navarro said back-to-back NCAA champion Letran seems keen on acquiring the 5-foot-5 spitfire Cadiz.

Gomez de Liaño, who had a highlight dunk against India, looks to lead the Valientes crew again along with Juntilla, the 6-foot-9 Gaye, and Esa, dubbed the “Tausug hero.”

Another Philippine team, Pretty Huge, is competing in the event. – Rappler.com