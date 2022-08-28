Malixi leads Thai jungolf meet roster via OGan Cup

TOP BET. Junior golf organizer Oliver Gan (left) with Rianne Malixi during the 2022 Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational .

Rianne Malixi leads the young Filipino golfers who will see action in the Thailand Junior Golf Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Leandro Bagtas and Monique Arroyo claimed titles in their respective divisions during the inaugural staging of the 2022 Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational recently held at The Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Bagtas ruled the Division 1 college class following a gross score of 74, besting first runner-up Mika Arroyo in the 18-hole meet organized by former Philippine junior golfer champion Oliver Gan.

Arroyo, on the other hand, won in the Division 1 Grade 10-12 with a gross score of 71, beating Edison Tabilin’s 74 for the title in the event that gathered more than 100 junior golfers.

Nicole Gan ruled the Division 1 Grade 4-6 level girls with an 83.

By topping their divisions, Bagtas, Arroyo, and Gan also earned berths in the Thailand Junior Golf Championship this October. The three joined outright qualifier Rianne Malixi, who played in the exhibition match.

The event hosted by the Thailand Golf Association (TGA) offered Gan, a former Games and Amusements Board (GAB) adviser for golf, slots to the tournament.

“Rianne has improved a lot, that’s why she has earned an outright position for this tournament in Thailand,” said Gan, a one-time program officer for NCR at the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI), a branch of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Gan said there is still a possibility for others to join the team via another tournament next month.

Race Manhit won the title in the boys Division 1 Grade 4-6 with a 79, while Ryuji Suzuki ruled the Division 1 Grade K3 with an 86 in the tournament supported by Riviera golf club led by its chairman Norman Legaspi.

Other winners in Division 2 are Matthew Lee (98) in the college category, Joaquin de Grano (87) in Grade 10-12, Samarah Torres (103) in Grade 4-6 and Martina Oben (94) in Grade 7-9.

In Division 3, the winners include Lucas de Guzman in Elite (77), Stephanie Gan (67) in Sports 5-6, Nathan Belandres (77) in Sports 11-15, and Brianna Macasaet (65) in Sports 7-8. – Rappler.com