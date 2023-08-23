Serena Williams gives birth to second child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Serena Williams accepts the Jackie Robinson Sports Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, U.S., February 25, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

‘Welcome my beautiful angel,’ says Serena Williams as the 23-time Grand Slam champion introduces her second child

Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday, August 22.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Ohanian posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she was “evolving away” from tennis after last year’s US Open, confirmed on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York in May that she was expecting baby number two.

The announcement made a return to competitive tennis appear highly unlikely for 41-year-old Williams, one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racket. – Rappler.com