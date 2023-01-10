Strong Group indeed: Muhammad joins Young, Balkman in PH team for Dubai tilt

SWAGGY STRONG. Nick Young (leftmost) poses with fellow ex-NBA player Shabazz Muhammad (rightmost) and Strong Group Realty head coach Charles Tiu (center) ahead of the 2023 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Ex-NBA player Shabazz Muhammad further beefs up Strong Group Realty's core of Nick Young, Renaldo Balkman, Ange Kouame, Will Gozum, and Justine Baltazar for the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group Realty just got stronger ahead of the 2023 Dubai International Basketball Championship after securing the services of Shabazz Muhammad, another former NBA player joining Nick Young and Renaldo Balkman to represent the Philippines from January 27 to February 5.

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu, who is also coaching the NCAA’s CSB Blazers, broke the news on his Twitter account on Monday, January 9.

“Welcome to Manila [Nick Young] and [Shabazz Muhammad]! Let’s kill it in Dubai,” he wrote.

Muhammad last played in the PBA with the San Miguel Beermen, where he averaged 35.3 points and 18.0 rebounds, albeit for just four games in the 2021 Governors’ Cup before the Meralco Bolts eliminated them in the quarterfinals.

The former 14th pick of the 2013 NBA draft got his name out in the world’s top basketball league with a five-year stint for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 9.0 points on 47% shooting in 278 career games.

Muhammad joins an already stacked squad for the Dubai pocket tournament, with him, Young, and Balkman leading a core of players including UAAP MVP Ange Kouame, NCAA MVP Will Gozum, Korean Basketball League import Justine Baltazar, and Fil-Am prospect Sedrick Barefield.

Rounding out the team are UAAP champions BJ Andrade and Inand Fornillos – former teammates of 22-year-old team owner Jacob Lao. – Rappler.com