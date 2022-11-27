PH Blu Boys lose to USA by 1 run in World Cup opener

COMPETITIVE. The Philippine Blu Boys look to give the rest of the competition in the Softball World Cup a mighty challenge.

A wild pitch allows USA to score its only run, but the Philippines holds the five-time champion scoreless for the rest of the game

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Blu Boys gave the United States a major scare and lost by just a single run, 1-0, in its opening game in the Softball World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, November 26.

A wild pitch by the Philippines’ Leo Barredo allowed five-time champion USA to score in the third inning courtesy of Nicholas Mullins, but the Filipinos held the Americans scoreless for the rest of the game in the narrow defeat.

“Before they left, I told them that I will be happy to see them lose as long as they give it their best and keep the games close, and that is exactly what they did,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Punching its World Cup ticket after a runner-up finish in the Asia Qualifiers, the Philippines will also go up against host New Zealand, Argentina, Cuba, and Czech Republic in Group A.

Up next for the Filipinos are defending champion Argentinians on Sunday.

Argentina is coming off a 3-1 win over Cuba to start its title-retention campaign.

Over in Group B, 2019 World Cup runner-up Japan scored a dominant 11-0 victory against South Africa, while bronze medalist Canada hacked out a 3-2 win over Venezuela. – Rappler.com