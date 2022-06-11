Tiger Woods joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James as billionaires

STAR POWER. Tiger Woods' earnings come mostly off the golf course.

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has amassed over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over his career

The billionaire club reportedly has another member.

Forbes has estimated Tiger Woods’ net worth at least $1 billion, which would allow the 15-time major winner to join Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the lone athletes in that club.

Per Forbes, Woods has amassed over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over his career.

Forbes reported that less than 10% of Woods’ net worth, however, comes from earnings on the golf course. Woods has sponsorship and endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Monster Energy and TaylorMade, and also has a golf design business (TGR Design), a live events production company (TGR Live), and a restaurant (The Woods).

He also has stakes in Full Swing, a golf technology training tool; Heard, a hospitality software startup; and PopStroke, a luxury mini-golf experience.

Woods has reached billionaire status without the benefit of LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Per the Washington Post, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said that Woods was offered a “mind-blowingly enormous (deal); we’re talking about high nine digits.”

Woods, 46, was not ready to sever ties with the PGA Tour. He has won 82 total events, tied for the most all-time with Sam Snead.

Last week, Forbes estimated James’ net worth at $1 billion. The Los Angeles Lakers star is the first active NBA player to reach the status.

Jordan, whose net worth Forbes has pegged at $1.7 billion, didn’t reach billionaire status until 11 years post-retirement. – Rappler.com