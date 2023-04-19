Former UE one-and-done star Luis Villegas leads a veteran-laden TNT group at the brand-new Asia Tour 3x3 at Mall of Asia, while Kaye Pingol spearheads the Uratex Dream charge over at the women's division

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled PBA 3×3 franchise TNT will be flexing its new weapons at the upcoming brand-new Asia Tour 3×3 international competition this weekend, April 22 to 23, at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Bannering the Tropang Giga side coached by Mau Belen is former UE one-and-done star Luis Villegas, who will be joined by PBA veterans Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza, plus import Raoul Odou.

Joining TNT in flying the Philippine flag are Happy Hotels, Zamboanga Valientes, Demigod PH, and fellow PBA team CAVITEX. This contingent will clash with the Vietnamese and Singaporean national teams, three Malaysian sides, another club team from Vietnam, and 3BL India.

Over at the women’s division, meanwhile, Kaye Pingol is set to lead Uratex Dream as Discovery Perlas joins them in representing the Philippines in the eight-team field.

Stiff competition awaits the Filipinas, however, as Sniper Thailand, two teams from Harimau Malaysia, and the national teams of Vietnam and Singapore are also ready for battle.

“We want to provide more opportunities for teams and players within the Asia and Oceania regions to develop in 3×3 basketball,” said Connor Nguyen, Asia Tour 3×3 director of organizing committee.

“The Manila competition is the inaugural event that will launch this platform and expand into a multi-city competition with various host cities.”

Winners of the men’s division will take home US $10,000, with the second-placer at US $5,000 and the third-placer at US $2,500.

Meanwhile, champions in the women’s division will bag US $5,000 and the runner-up at US $2,500.

The men’s division will be divided into four groups of three. The top-seeded teams in each group will earn an outright quarterfinal berth while the second- and third-ranked teams will play in a crossover knockout stage to advance to the final eight.

Winners then advance to the semifinals and the championship game.

On the women’s side, teams will be placed in two groups of four with the top two teams from each group facing off in the crossover semifinals, and the winners colliding in the championship game

The Asia Tour 3×3 2023 edition is a pro event classified as a FIBA Lite Quest level five competition qualifying into a FIBA Challenger event. – Rappler.com